The iPhone 16, MacBook Air M3, iPad Pro M4, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 all won awards in the 2024 Stuff Awards from Stuff magazine. The list celebrates the “very best tech to have come out in the last 12 months.”

The iPhone 16 was dubbed “Phone of the Year.” The MacBook Air M3 won the “Premium Laptop of the Year’ honors, while the iPad Pro M4 was the “Premium Tablet of the Year.”

The Apple Watch Series 10 was named “Smartphone of the Year,” while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was dubbed “Fitness Watch/Tracker of the Year.”

The AirPods 4, MacBook Pro (M3 Max), and iPad Min (A17 Pro) all received “Highly Recommended” mentions.

