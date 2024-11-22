Apple wants its display panel suppliers to scale up their investments in laptop-sized OLED displays, according to TrendForce.

“In 2024, Apple officially launched its iPad Pro series featuring RGB AMOLED panels, signaling the expansion of RGB AMOLED technology into medium-sized product applications. Beyond tablets, the trend of integrating AMOLED panels into notebooks is also gaining momentum,” the research group says. “While Apple plans to introduce AMOLED panels to its MacBook series between 2026 and 2027, the company has already begun encouraging panel makers to scale up investments. They are now transitioning RBG AMOLED production lines from 6th-generation to 8.6 or 8.7-generation configurations to meet anticipated demand.”

What’s more, TrendForce says AI-enabled laptops are expected to become standard in the coming years with rapid advancements in technology. By 2025, AI notebook penetration is projected to reach 21.7%—climbing to nearly 80% by 2029, adds the research group.

