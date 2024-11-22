A June survey from ASCI shows that every video streaming service tracked by ASCI grew its customer satisfaction score compared to the previous year, with Apple TV+ doing well.

According to the research group, the 2024 score for Apple TV+ came in at 79, up from 76 in the year-ago survey. Apple TV+ ranks fourth overall.

Amazon Prime Video leads with 82, Peacock at 80, YouTube Premium at 80, then Apple TV+ at 79 – tied with Hulu, Netflix and Sling TV. Max and Paramount+ score 78, and Disney+ scores 77. ACSI says that Apple TV+ subscribers are just as happy with the streaming service as Netflix subscribers.

