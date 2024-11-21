Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Developers of two media-centric apps say Apple is not playing fair with the App Store, especially when it comes to dealing with copyright law.

° From 404 Media: Graykey, a forensics tool used by law enforcement officials to break into locked iPhones, has limited access to iOS 18 and later.

° From MacRumors: Uber announced that it will be releasing a Home Screen widget for the iPhone today, allowing users to request a ride in as little as two taps.

° From 9to5Mac: The developers behind the F1 app, Lapz, for the Apple Vision Pro have been forced to remove it from TestFlight.

° From The MacObserver: The Opera GX browser has received a major update dedicated to gamers.

° From The MacObserver: On the new episode, the annual holiday gift guide series kicks off with picks from Mike Schmitz, Bart Busschots, Marty Jencius, and host Chuck Joiner, covering categories from audio to coffee and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related