John Hancock is now offering the latest Apple Watch models to eligible life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program.

The program rewards customers for the everyday things they do to live longer, healthier, better lives. Beginning this November, John Hancock Vitality PLUS members can earn Apple Watch Series 10, or Apple Watch SE, for as little as $25, plus tax, by staying active. They can also choose an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for an additional upgrade fee.

To date, Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective aspect of the John Hancock Vitality Program, according to Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Hanson. A recent analysis of John Hancock Vitality members showed that Apple Watch users are more engaged in the program, earning roughly 7x more points in their current program year compared to non-Apple Watch users, she said.

Vitality PLUS customers who take part in the Apple Watch program make an initial payment of US$25, plus tax, and pay the remaining balance monthly over the course of two years. Monthly payments can be reduced to as little as $0 with regular activity. The Vitality Points earned toward Apple Watch can also lead to additional rewards and discounts, including savings on life insurance premiums.

To learn more about John Hancock Vitality and how customers can earn Apple Watch through the program go here.

