Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.

Following a second Academy Award win and two additional GRAMMY Awards for her contribution to Greta Gerwig’s feature-length film Barbie, “What Was I Made For?,” she released her third full-length album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Upon release, the album soared to No. 1 on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in 138 countries worldwide.

In addition to being nominated for seven more GRAMMY Awards this year — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year — Eilish has also become the first person to earn Apple Music Artist of the Year honors twice, having won the inaugural award in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related