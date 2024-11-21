Apple’s annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event returns on Friday, November 29 and runs through Monday, December 2.

It’s not offered in all countries. However, if you live in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and others, you’re in! During the event, you can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product. You can:

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE.

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $200 when you buy MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), MacBook Air 13-inch (M3), or MacBook Air 13-inch (M2).

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $100 when you buy iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad (10th generation).

° Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE.

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods 4.

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Apple TV 4K or HomePod.

° Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 Wireless, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Pill, or Beats Flex.

° Get a $25 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio for iPad Pro, Smart Folio for iPad Air, or Smart Folio for iPad (10th generation).

