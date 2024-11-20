China’s two-week Singles’ Day sales period this year saw sales volumes decline 9% compared to the equivalent period last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple saw a double-digit year-over-year (YoY) decline in iPhone sales as it faced pressure from an abnormally high number of competitor flagships being launched just before and during the festival sales period, the research group notes. However, However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were the best-selling models during the two-week festival.

China’s Singles’ Day festival was held during weeks 44-45 of the year. Singles’ Day or Double 11 is an unofficial Chinese holiday for people who are not in a relationship. The date, 11 November, was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, Chinese Internet slang for an unmarried man.

