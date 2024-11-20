Aqara has announced the global availability of its US$69.99 Valve Controller T1, a retrofit solution designed for smart water pipeline control.

According to the folks at Aquara, the Valve Controller T1 offers homeowners peace of mind by providing an added layer of protection against water leak incidents. By pairing the device with water leak sensors, users can create a DIY water management system that offers 24/7 real-time leak monitoring and immediate auto shutoff in case of a potential flood, which prevents water damage, particularly when homeowners are away from home. The valve controller can also be remotely controlled or scheduled via a mobile app, or by manual manipulation.

The Valve Controller T1 integrates with most third-party platforms like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey, and Samsung SmartThings. This integration is made possible through its Matter compatibility via an Aqara Matter bridge.

The Valve Controller T1 is now available in Aqara’s Amazon brand stores across North America (US, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UK) and Asia (Japan), as well as through select Aqara retailers worldwide.

