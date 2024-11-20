Apple TV+ has unveiled a glimpse at its highly anticipated upcoming comedy “The Studio,” and announced the new 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award nominee Evan Goldberg.

“The Studio” is officially set to make its global debut on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

Here’s how it’s described: In “The Studio,” Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

“The Studio” assembles an ensemble cast including Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related