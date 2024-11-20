Apple China has published an article on its official website that cited a report by a Shanghai University of Finance and Economics researcher, saying that the local App Store paid over 95% of the 3.76 trillion yuan (about US$519 billion) in revenue it generated last year to Chinese developers and various companies, reports the South China Morning Post.

“We’re proud that the investments we make in the App Store have helped it become a powerful growth engine for local businesses of all sizes,” Apple CEO im Cook wrote on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. He said that the company is committed to the success of entrepreneurs across China.

Apple China’s report said that most Chinese developers don’t have to pay App Store commissions. For those who do, half were paying a discounted rate of 15 per cent last year, according to the study.

