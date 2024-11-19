Some Photos users have been experience a bug in iOS 18 that doesn’t allow them to save changes when editing a picture, reports MacRumors.

I haven’t experienced the issue, but it seems to happen when folks try to save edits on an image, then getting this message: “There was an error saving this photo. Please try again later.” Edits can’t be saved, and hitting “Cancel” and discarding changes is the only way to get out of the editing interface.

MacRumors says there’s no complete fix, but duplicating a broken image with a “still photo” allows the edits to be saved. Still, this step removes Live Photo and Photographic Styles. MacRumors says Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

