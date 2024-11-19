Apple has released macOS 15.1.1, iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and visionOS 2.1.1, all with security fixes.

Mac users can download the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ update by using the Software Update section of System Settings.

iPhone and iPad uses can download the iOS and iPadOS updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2 for devices that are still running iOS 17.

To install visionOS 2.1, on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

