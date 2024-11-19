Apple Original Films has announced an upcoming documentary on the rock band Fleetwood Mac.

The fully authorized documentary is directed by five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award winner Frank Marshall (“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “The Beach Boys,” “Rather”). For the first time ever, Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Fleetwood Mac share their extraordinary story in their own words, according to Apple.

Here’s how the upcoming documentary is described: Following their fortuitous meeting in 1974, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reflect on their uncompromising 50-plus-year history, from their record-breaking recordings and tours — including never-before-seen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival interviews of the late Christine McVie — through to today. The film will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide. The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.

Marshall produces through The Kennedy/Marshall Company with White Horse Pictures’ Nicholas Ferrall (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years,” “Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.”) and Jeanne Elfant Festa (“The Apollo,” “Lucy and Desi”), and Kennedy/Marshall’s Aly Parker (“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “The Space Race”). White Horse’s Cassidy Hartmann executive produces with Kennedy/Marshall’s Tony Rosenthal. Diamond Docs’ Mark Monroe serves as writer and executive producer.

