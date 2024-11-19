Earlier this month 9to5Mac reported on a scary bug impacting Apple Notes users and offered a simple fix. Now, Apple has officially acknowledged the issue and outlined the solution in a support document.

According to Apple, here’s how to check your iCloud sync settings, and restart if your iCloud notes aren’t appearing on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Vision Pro:

Open the Settings app and tap your name. Tap iCloud, then tap Notes. Make sure Sync this [device] is on, then check the Notes app. If you still don’t see your notes, restart your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Vision Pro. After restarting, check your settings again.

After these steps, your iCloud notes should appear and start syncing again on devices signed in to the same Apple Account. When syncing completes, content previously synced to iCloud should appear.

