In a support document, Apple says it’s ending support for Safari bookmark syncing on iOS 10 and earlier.

Starting December 18, devices will require iOS 11 or later, iPadOS 11 or later, and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later to sync bookmarks or access bookmarks on iCloud.com. Apple says this is accordance with itspublished minimum software requirements. If your device is already running updated software, no action is required.

Devices with iOS 10 and earlier or macOS Sierra 10.12.5 and earlier will no longer be able to sync bookmarks across devices and new bookmarks will no longer be uploaded from those devices. You won’t lose any bookmarks already on your devices, and you’ll still be able to create new bookmarks on those devices. However, new bookmarks won’t sync across devices with iOS 10 or earlier and macOS Sierra 10.12.5 or earlier. They also won’t be recoverable on iCloud.com.

Moving forward, Apple says that iCloud Bookmarks can keep your Safari bookmarks up to date across all your devices — just make sure that all of your devices are updated to iOS 11 or later and your Mac is updated to macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later. You can also sync bookmarks to a Windows PC using iCloud for Windows and the iCloud Bookmarks browser extension.

