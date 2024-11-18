Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has posted a new ad about Apple Pay and how easy it is use it for online shopping.

° From MacRumors: Earlier this month, we reported about some iPhone users temporarily losing all of their notes in the Notes app after accepting Apple’s updated iCloud terms and conditions. Apple has now indirectly acknowledged this issue in a new support document that outlines steps to follow if your iCloud notes are not appearing on your iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro.

° From AppleInsider: The Unicode Consortium has issued its latest collection of emoji you could be using on an iPhone in late 2025, including a distorted face, a “fight cloud,” and an apple core.

° From The Indian Express: Tim Millet, vice president of Platform Architecture (Hardware Technologies) at Apple, is clear about what differentiates the company’s silicon strategy and why it is able to outperform the competition continuously.

° From Macworld: The Apple Vision Pro needs something bigger than a software update.

° From 12News: A Wichita woman loses thousands of dollars in Apple Security scam.

° From MacVoices Live!: Jeff Carlson has updated Take Control of Apple Watch to the 5th edition to cover Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra, and watchOS 11. The first part of the conversation covers his approach to the update and the constant evolution of Apple’s products.

