Apple TV has posted an image confirming that Legendary’s monster-filled cinematic universe will continue with a second season of Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” reports Deadline.

Filming for season two began in Queensland, Australia in late July. Amber Midthunder (“Prey”) joins the cast of the upcoming season in a recurring role. The cast of Season 1 of the series included Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as well as Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, John Goodman, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Midthunder — best known for her starring role in the “Predator” film “Prey” — will appear as Isabel, described as “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman,” according to Variety.

Here’s how season two is described: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

