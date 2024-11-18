In quarter three (Q3) 2024, according to the latest Canalys research, the global smart personal audio market experienced a significant rebound, with total shipments reaching 126 million units, reflecting a 15% year-on-year growth. Apple continues to dominate the market with its AirPods line-up and Beats subsidiary.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of growth, signaling a sustained recovery from challenges faced in 2023, according to Canalys. Double-digit growth was recorded across all major product categories, underscoring a favorable outlook for the global market, with emerging open-form factor devices and mid-size vendors contributing significantly to this positive momentum, adds the research group.

Apple sold 21.3 million smart audio devices (mainly AirPod and Beats products) in the third quarter for 16.9% market share. However, that was down from sales of 23.4 million and 21.3% market share in quarter three of 2023.

Following Apple in the top five in the market are: Samsung (8.7% market share), Boat (8.2% market share), Xiaomi (5.7% market share), and Sony (4.4% market share).

