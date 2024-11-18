Apple TV+has hired an executive to license its original productions to other companies, “a strategy designed to increase sales from its film business and improve the visibility of its content,” according to Bloomberg.

Maria Ines Rodriguez, who previously worked at Disney and Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, joined Apple earlier this year to work on content distribution. In a job posting from earlier this year, Apple said it’s looking for someone to “develop and implement a global strategy to enhance revenue for Apple TV+’s award winning original content off-Apple platforms.”

According to Bloomberg, Apple is focused on licensing its movies to other companies, such as foreign TV networks and stores, where viewers can rent or buy them, according to a person familiar with the plans. The company isn’t yet planning to license its original TV shows to third parties.

About Apple TV+

