Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 10-15.

° Read my review of the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 here.

° Apple saw 34% year-on-year growth in the Southeast Asia smartphone region in the third quarter

° Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro headset with an M5 chip may not launch until 2026.

° Next year’s “iPhone Air” may not be as thin as Apple hoped.

° Apple TV+ won three awards at the 2024 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

° Apple has introduced Share Item Location, a new iOS feature that helps users locate and recover misplaced items by securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties such as airlines.

° Apple is purportedly working on a smart home camera and AirPods with more health care features.

° Georgia Tech’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering has joined Apple’s New Silicon Initiative.

° Apple, aiming to catch up with rivals in the smart home market, plans to launch a wall-mounted display that can control appliances, handle videoconferencing and use artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate apps, according to Bloomberg.

° Apple’s strategic approach to AI computers on the Mac is a distinct one, says Canalys analyst.

° The iPad Pro drives the most sales results of Apple’s tablet line-up, while the iPad mini brings in specific use customers.

° Fifteen new games are coming to Apple Arcade over the holiday season.

° Popular Science author Terry Sullivan has dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2 the best overall smartwatch for seniors.

° Apple has released Logic Pro 11.1 for the Mac and Logic Pro 2.1 for the iPad.

° Apple has unveiled Final Cut Pro 11 for the Mac, along with powerful updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro.

° UK consumer rights group Which? claims that since 2015, millions of UK owners of Apple devices may have overpaid for their iCloud storage.

° Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is accused of hiring discrimination at its chip fabrication plan in Arizona.

° Apple may offer a storage case for the Vision Pro that has a built-in charging system as evidenced by new patent filing.

° Apple excels in the 2024 Retailer Report Card from Toxic-Free Future that looks at how North American retailers work to reduce plastic and protect customers from toxic chemicals.

° Fortune has announced the inaugural list of the Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the list.

