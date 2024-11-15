As I wrote in my review, my MacBook Pro M4 is a performance beast that I use hours a day. And it has a benefit I didn’t even realize.

In an X post display analyst Ross Young says Apple used a quantum dot film instead of a red KSF phosphor film in the laptop. From his post: Big Apple display news, they have adopted quantum dots for the first time. The latest MacBook Pro’s (M4) use a quantum dot (QD) film rather than a red KSF phosphor film.

In the past, Apple went with the KSF solution due to better efficiency and lack of cadmium (Cd), but the latest Cd-free QD films are very efficient, feature as good or better color gamut and better motion performance.

Quantum dot technology has been used for high-end displays for several years, with companies like Samsung and Sony manufacturing “QLED” displays and TV sets, as noted by MacRumors. Apple didn’t highlight specific color improvements with the ‌M4 MacBook Pro‌ models, but max SDR brightness increased to 1,000 nits, up from 600 nits in the prior model.

