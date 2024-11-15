Privacy company Proton has launched Proton Pass and SimpleLogin Lifetime.

Instead of renewing every month or year, users can now make a one-time payment of US$199 to use all Proton Pass Plus and SimpleLogin features, forever. In giving users access to Proton Pass Plus and SimpleLogin Premium forever with Lifetime, Proton is giving users the peace of mind that their passwords, sensitive data, and online identity will always be protected, according to Proton. The offer is available for a limited time as part of Proton’s Black Friday sale. The promotion will be open until December 3.

Proton Pass helps users generate unique, secure passwords with the click of a button and then autofill them later on any device or browser when logging into websites, apps and services. According to the folks at Proton, a Proton Pass and SimpleLogin Lifetime Account gives users access to a host of vital features and functionality including:

No limits on storage — Store an unlimited number of logins, notes, bank cards, and identity information so users can fill out any kind of form with a click.

— Store an unlimited number of logins, notes, bank cards, and identity information so users can fill out any kind of form with a click. Unlimited hide-my-email aliases — Keep real email addresses safe from trackers and spam by generating aliases when creating an account or signing up for a newsletter.

— Keep real email addresses safe from trackers and spam by generating aliases when creating an account or signing up for a newsletter. SimpleLogin’s advanced alias benefits — custom domains for aliases, additional mailboxes, the ability to send emails from aliases, and more.

— custom domains for aliases, additional mailboxes, the ability to send emails from aliases, and more. Integrated two-factor authentication (2FA) — Easily add a second layer of protection on to all accounts and quickly autofill one-time passcodes for convenient security.

— Easily add a second layer of protection on to all accounts and quickly autofill one-time passcodes for convenient security. Dark Web Monitoring — Notifying users if their data is exposed in a breach so they can take measures to protect their identity.

— Notifying users if their data is exposed in a breach so they can take measures to protect their identity. Proton Sentinel — Proton’s AI-powered account protection program blocks unauthorized logins, even if attackers steal a user’s password.

Additionally, from now on, all Proton Pass Plus users will now be able to benefit from the premium features of SimpleLogin, as a Pass Plus subscription now includes all the benefits and features of SimpleLogin Premium. Instead of just being able to generate email aliases, with advanced alias features, users will be able to send emails from these aliases, to protect their identity and email addresses one step further. Other benefits include custom domains, and additional mailboxes.

More information about Pass and SimpleLogin Lifetime is available on the Proton blog. More information on Proton Pass users now being able to benefit from SimpleLogin Premium can be found here.

