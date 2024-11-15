Level Home has introduced the US$329 Level Lock+ (Matter), which it says is the world’s smallest and most advanced smart lock.

This new version integrates with major smart home systems. According to John Martin, President and Head of Level Home, it enhances home aesthetics while offering secure, flexible control through Bluetooth and Matter-over-Thread, compatible with ecosystems from Apple. Google, Amazon, and Samsung.

Through the Level app, users have control over their lock, with options to share access with guests, enable auto lock and unlock, view real-time activity history, and adjust custom access controls, letting users invite and manage trusted visitors from anywhere. No other smart lock has so many layers of access: mobile device, Level Key Fobs, the optional Level Keypad, and the traditional physical key, Martin says.

The Level Lock+ (Matter) is available in Matte Black and Satin Nickel at level.co.

