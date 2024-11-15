Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced their flagship device management solution Jamf Pro is now available on the Azure cloud.

Both Jamf Pro and a Jamf bundled product plan can be purchased in the Azure Marketplace. Jamf also announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure’s IP co-sell top-tier partner designation which is the highest partnership level benefit in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. These exciting developments come on the heels of Jamf’s announcement in August of its partnership with Microsoft.

New customers of Jamf utilizing the Microsoft Azure Marketplace can now choose their Jamf Pro solution to be hosted in Azure. Azure provides a foundation for deploying Jamf’s cloud solutions at scale, ensuring seamless integration with existing enterprise architectures and IT environments, according to Henry Patel, chief strategy officer at Jamf.

By offering Jamf Pro and the Jamf bundled plan for purchase in the Azure Marketplace, Jamf is expanding the availability of its offerings to those operating on Microsoft environments, he adds. Through modern cloud marketplace procurement, such organizations can use their already allocated Azure spend to purchase Jamf.

