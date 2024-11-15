While Apple saw a 6% dip in the Middle East smartphone market (excluding Turkey) in quarter three as consumers held off for the upcoming iPhone 16, demand for the iOS ecosystem remains robust as we approach the end of the year, reports Canalys.

The research group says Apple sold 1.2 million iPhones in quarter three for 10% market share. That compares to sales of 1.3 million and 11% market share in quarter three of 2023.

Apple is fourth among smartphone brands in the Middle East (excluding Turkey). Ahead of it are: Samsung (35% market share), TRANSSION (15% market share), and Xiaomi (14% market share).

