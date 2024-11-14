SGNL, which specializes in modern Privileged Identity Management (PIM), has announced integration with Jamf, an Apple endpoint management and security solution provider, to enhance signaling between identity, access and device security providers.

This partnership ensures only compliant, managed devices can access critical systems and data, advancing the security industry’s evolution toward interconnected zero trust solutions, according to Erik Gustavson, co-founder and chief product Officer at SGNL.

By leveraging Jamf’s real-time device compliance event stream based on the Secure Systems Framework (SSF), SGNL dynamically adjusts access control to protect sensitive infrastructure, he adds. Gustavson says the partnership enforces compliance standards that are relevant to each customer’s environment, ensuring that unmanaged or risky devices are blocked from critical systems, enhancing overall security.

Matt Vlasach, vice president of product at Jamf, says the key benefits of the partnership are:

° Device Compliance-Driven Access Control: Only managed, compliant, acceptable risk devices are permitted access to critical systems, leveraging Jamf’s device data;

° Real-Time, Dynamic Access Adjustments: SGNL uses device risk assessments to automatically revoke or grant access to sensitive systems;

° Enhanced Standards Compliance: The integration helps enterprises drive towards NIST and CIS requirements by leveraging OS-level device management protocols;

° Open Ecosystem for Comprehensive Security: The integration enables seamless interoperability, giving security teams full visibility into both device and identity risks across the organization’s threat landscape.

For more information on the SGNL and Jamf integration, view a demo of how it works or learn more on the Jamf marketplace.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related