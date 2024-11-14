Satechi has announced a portable NVMe SSD enclosure and two mobile hubs for XR glasses.

The Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure is designed to allow users to unleash the full potential of portable high-speed storage, optimized to read 2230mm NVMe solid-state drives with speeds up to 10Gbps. Perfect for mobile gamers as well as photographers and videographers, it provides the flexibility to switch between multiple SSDs.

The two mobile hubs – the Mobile XR Hub with Audio and the Mobile XR Hub with microSD – offer uninterrupted XR experiences by keeping connected devices, like an iPhone, Switch, or laptop, powered. Users can choose between premium 3.5mm audio support or a microSD port to offload files and free up device storage.

Shoppers can grab the SSD enclosure for $59.99 and the hubs for $44.99 each on Satechi.net.

