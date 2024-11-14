Apple has unveiled Final Cut Pro 11 for the Mac, along with powerful updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro.

Offering new tools like Magnetic Mask and the highly anticipated Transcribe to Captions, Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac also supports the import, edit, and delivery of spatial video projects directly to Apple Vision Pro.

Apple says that hFinal Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 advances the touch-first editing experience with support for Enhance Light and Color; new Live Drawing inks; haptic feedback; even more built-in content, including color-grading presets and dynamic soundtracks; and other workflow improvements.

Final Cut Camera 1.1, the pro recording app for iPhone, adds support for 4K120 fps recording on iPhone 16 Pro, the ability to apply a preview lookup table (LUT) while recording, and capture of Log-encoded HEVC video for smaller file sizes.

The new versions of Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro for Mac and iPad are available today on the Mac App Store and Apple App Store.

