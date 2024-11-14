Fortune has announced the inaugural list of the Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business, featuring agile disruptors, name-brand titans, Fortune 500 CEOs, and behind-the-scenes power players. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the list.

Representing 40 industries spanning the world, these are the world’s most influential leaders shaping the global business landscape. The list includes 70 U.S.-based companies, 15 from Asia regions, 14 in Europe, and one from the Middle East. Eighteen of the list’s CEOs and leaders are female.

The Fortune 100 Most Powerful People list is the authoritative ranking of corporate power as it exists today,” says Alyson Shontell, Fortune editor-in-chief and chief content officer. “It includes global industry giants, mavericks, and disruptors who are reshaping entire sectors and broader society with their outsized leadership, wealth, innovation and influence.”

Here are the 2024 Fortune Most Powerful People Top 10:

Elon Musk, CEO and Founder, Tesla and SpaceX Jensen Huang, CEO and Founder, Nvidia Satya Nadella, CEO and Chairman, Microsoft Warren Buffett, CEO and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman, JPMorgan Chase Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Meta Sam Altman, CEO and Cofounder, OpenAI Mary Barra, CEO and Chairman, General Motors Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet

Click here for the complete list.

