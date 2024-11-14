Apple TV+ has announced that the fourth season of its comedy “Mythic Quest,” hailing from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, January 29, followed by one new episode weekly through Wednesday, March 26.

Season four of “Mythic Quest” brings stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin back together under the same fluorescent office lights. According to Apple, “the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.”

Plus, as the upcoming fourth season of “Mythic Quest” reaches its finale, the much-anticipated anthology series “Side Quest” (FKA “Mere Mortals”) will make its global debut on March 26 with all four episodes. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

“Side Quest” is developed and executive produced by Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Rotenberg and Frenkel on behalf of 3 Arts, and Boykin, Austin Dill and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce.

Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The first three seasons of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

