Apple has announced it will be opening a new store at the La Vaguada shopping center in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 28.

It will be the tech giant’s 12th store in the country — and its first all-new location in Spain in just over a decade. With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 539 stores spread across 25 counties and regions.

There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

