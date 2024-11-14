Another day, yet another lawsuit. Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is accused of discrimination at its chip fabrication plan in Arizona, reports Forbes (a subscription is required to read the article).

The lawsuit says TSMC illegally discriminates in favor of Taiwanese staff: From Forbes: The suit was originally filed in August by Deborah Howington, a current talent acquisition executive at TSMC, in California’s Northern District Court. As a member of TSMC’s HR leadership team, she claimed to have witnessed a culture of unlawful discriminatory practices that favored Taiwanese candidates and employees. And this month, twelve former TSMC staff with similar allegations signed onto the suit.

Howington alleged that TSMC specifically sought out Taiwanese candidates for U.S. jobs — and had confidentially engaged an “Asian headhunter” to recruit these individuals […]

“Having accepted $6 billion in U.S. federal funding and elected to compete within the U.S., it’s imperative that TSMC comply with federal discrimination laws and treat all races, national origins, and citizens equally,” the plaintiff group’s attorney Daniel Kotchen, who is a partner at law firm Kotchen & Low, told Forbes.

TSMC has already built one fabrication plant, and another is in the planning stages. The current plant uses the company’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication and is expected to create over 1,600 jobs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related