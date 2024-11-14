Apple has released The Weeknd: Open Hearts, an immersive music experience from the seven-time diamond-certified artist, available exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro for a limited time.

Open Hearts is captured in Apple Immersive Video, a 180-degree media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution immersive video and Spatial Audio to place viewers in the center of the action. According to Apple, “Viewers journey alongside the artist on an electrifying sonic voyage as he weaves his way through a surreal, haunting cityscape.”

Fans are invited to see the immersive experience in its entirety by booking an Apple Vision Pro demo at their local Apple Store beginning tomorrow, November 15. Users can experience Open Hearts for free now with the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

