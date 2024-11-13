Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub. It’s available now for pre-order for $189.99 and begins shipping in December

According to the folks at OWC, by turning a single cable connection into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port, the new OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub breaks the connectivity handcuffs of host machines not offering enough Thunderbolt 5 ports.

With up to 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed – up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 – and up to 120Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub redefines productivity. You can connect portable SSDs exceeding 6000MB/s, up to three 8K displays @60Hz with DSC, today’s USB-C connector compatible devices, and yesterday’s USB-A desktop accessories – all while keeping modern notebooks and tablets powered and charged up for mobile use with 140 watts.

