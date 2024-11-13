The iPad Pro drives the most sales results of Apple’s tablet line-up, with the largest share at the highest price, while the iPad mini brings in specific use customers, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

The basic iPad and iPad Air fill the needs of the remainder, CIRP adds. The iPad Pro remains the most popular model, with almost half of all iPad sales in the most recent quarter. This is about the same share of sales compared to the year-ago quarter.

At the other end of the model lineup, the iPad mini has the lowest share, at just under 10% for both the most recent quarter and the year-ago September 2023 quarter. Among full-sized models, we also have iPad Air and the basic iPad.

“The basic iPad traces its roots directly to the original iPad from fifteen years ago, when Apple of course had a single model and effectively invented the category,” says CIRP. “iPad Air echoes the MacBook Air, with a slim form factor and more accessible pricing than the Pro models. These two lines end up trading share. In the most recent quarter, the basic iPad did better, at about one-third of unit sales, up from just under one-quarter last year. iPad Air gave up share, going from one-quarter down to 13%.”

