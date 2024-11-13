Evercore ISI analysts led by Amit Daryanani recommend Apple as a stock pick for 2025— as noted by Barron’s (a subscription is required to read the article). Here’s their reasoning on Apple:

The tech giant is set to benefit long-term from artificial intelligence, the analysts argued. The impact of Apple Intelligence on iPhone sales remains highly debated and while it is unlikely we will see a super cycle this year, we do not think this should be overly concerning for investors.”

It’s more of a long game, they believe, with iPhone growth ticking higher as more AI features are added.

The analysts also noted Apple’s ability to monetize third-party AI efforts. “This will enable them to reap the AI rewards without the massive uptick in capex we are seeing at their mega cap peers,” the analysts led by Amit Daryanani wrote.

