As noted by MacRumors, three Apple customers have filed a class action lawsuit against the tech giant.

The plaintiffs are bringing the case against Apple because the company touted its AirPods Pro (first generation as having “superior audio and noise-cancelling qualities.” The lawsuit says that Apple continued to sell the earphone to customers despite knowing the AirPods had an audio defect.

What audio defect? One that causes crackling or static sounds, loss of bass sounds, or an increase in background sounds. The lawsuit says that Apple’s advertising about the AirPods was “false and misleading” and violates California’s consumer protection and warranty laws (among others).

