Charger brand AUKEY has announces the availability of its MagFusion GameFrost Magnetic Active Cooling Wireless Charger in the United States.

The Qi2-certified charger features AUKEY’s proprietary Omnia-Frez active cooling technology, delivering 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models running on iOS 17.2 and above, while maintaining low temperatures even during intense gaming sessions.

Users just snap their phone onto the charger’s magnetic holder to activate wireless charging and cooling with immediate effect. The charging pad’s smooth tempered glass surface ensures a perfect scratch-free fit with the iPhone, while the back panel’s curves and angles accommodate various hand shapes and grips, according to the folks at AUKEY.

MagFusion GameFrost retails at $42.99 and is available for sale on AUKEY’s official website.

