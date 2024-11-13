Apple’s M4 Max accomplished an audio transcode with Whisper V3 Turbo in half the time of Nvidia’s Ampere, Iniysa on X reports that Apple’s M4 Max accomplished an audio transcode with Whisper V3 Turbo in half the time of Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX A5000 GPU while using nearly eight times less power.

The M4 Max purportedly transcribed an audio file using Whisper V3 Turbo in just 2:29 minutes with MLX while consuming 25 watts of power. The RTX A5000 graphics card purportedly ran the same test in 4:33 while consuming 190 watts of power. That is a 7.6x power consumption advantage in favor of the M4 Max.

Here’s how Apple describes the M4 Max: M4 Max is the ultimate choice for data scientists, 3D artists, and composers who push pro workflows to the limit. It has an up to 16-core CPU, with up to 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores. It’s up to 2.2x faster than the CPU in M1 Max and up to 2.5x faster than the latest AI PC chip.2 The GPU has up to 40 cores for performance that is up to 1.9x faster than M1 Max and up to an astounding 4x faster than the latest AI PC chip.2 So heavy workloads like de-noising raw video footage in DaVinci Resolve Studio can now run in real time.

M4 Max supports up to 128GB of fast unified memory and up to 546GB/s of memory bandwidth, which is 4x the bandwidth of the latest AI PC chip.3 This allows developers to easily interact with large language models that have nearly 200 billion parameters. The enhanced Media Engine of M4 Max includes two video encode engines and two ProRes accelerators, making it the ultimate choice for video professionals. And like M4 Pro, M4 Max also supports Thunderbolt 5 with up to 120Gb/s data transfer capability. M4 Max rips through the most challenging pro workloads and, thanks to the energy efficiency of Apple silicon, delivers exceptional battery life in a laptop.

