Popular Science columnist Terry Sullivan has dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2 the best overall smartwatch for seniors.

“Although it’s packed with top-notch advanced health and fitness features, this smartwatch is also very easy to use,” he says. “One of the things that makes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 the overall best smartwatch for seniors is that it’s not just packed with many software features, but it’s also rugged and water resistant. It also has Apple’s well-designed, easy-to-use interface, which most consumers value. It also has a large 1.9-inch display that’s easier to read and interact with than many models.”

Sullivan also has this to say about the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

For very active seniors, this Apple watch is ideal: It has lots of health-tracking features, including a sleep-apnea detection app (for detecting breathing disturbances and notifies you of possible sleep apnea); a heart-rate monitoring app (to track high and low heart rates, as well as possible irregular rhythms); a cycle tracking app (which uses wrist temperature data to estimate when you likely ovulated); and a vitals app (which provides a typical range for your overnight health metrics, including heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration). It has a multisport tracking feature that automatically transitions between different sports, like swimming, cycling, and running, and records metrics for each. It also allows you to create personalized workouts with timed intervals and specific exercise types. Plus, it has an advanced swim tracking app to detect stroke type, calculates automatic sets with distance and pace, and provides water temperature data.

Another big upside for this smartwatch is that you get several important safety features, including advanced fall detection. When the sensors identify a sudden, significant impact, it alerts the user and can even automatically contact emergency services (if you or the user don’t respond). It also comes with crashes.

It’s not flawless, though. For instance, it might be too expensive for some senior’s budgets. And for such a pricey watch, it’s somewhat surprising that it doesn’t have better battery life, just 36 hours with normal use. Although, like most Apple products, it fits well into the Apple ecosystem, which is an easy-to-use platform, some seniors might not like being tied down to using Apple’s iOS platform. Additionally, there will most likely be a bit of a learning curve when using this smartwatch (although that will probably be the case with all smartwatches). Nevertheless, most seniors who enjoy using easy-to-use tech devices will be happy with the quality, versatility, and ease of use of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

