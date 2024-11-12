Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2024 from the firm’s Streaming Video Tracker.

The top two streaming leaders maintained their market position from 2003, with Prime Video in the top position above Netflix. The 2024 Top 10 list shows Disney+ taking the third position and pushing Hulu to fourth. Peacock cracked the top five for the first time, jumping ahead of MAX and Paramount+. In places 6-9 are MAX, Paramount +, Apple TV+, and ESPN+. YouTube Premium, held onto its 10th position.

Parks Associates estimates that 88% of all households have a streaming service and 42% are now using ad-based services, creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services.

