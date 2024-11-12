Georgia Tech’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering has joined Apple’s New Silicon Initiative, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Apple’s New Silicon Initiative (NSI) aims to prepare students for careers in hardware technology, computer architecture, and silicon chip design. The program’s objective is to address the growing demand in the US for a workforce in IC design and computer architecture areas. The NSI team provides various modes of support to help increase visibility in microelectronic circuits and hardware design. By reintroducing IC design and tapeout-to-silicon courses in the EECS curriculum, the program enables students to take IC design courses and a VLSI path, while gearing them for a career in hardware engineering.

“Working with Apple as part of its New Silicon Initiative allows us to bridge the skills gap for a workforce in (integrated circuit) design and computer architecture by preparing students with the technical abilities and skills to enter a rapidly evolving, always in-demand industry,” Arijit Raychowdhury, professor and chairof the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said in the press release.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Georgia Tech is the eighth university to be part of Apple’s NSI program, which launched in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related