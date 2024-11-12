Original Mac developer and creator of (among other things) MacPaint Bill Atkinson published some sad news on Facebook today. He’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is requesting prayers.

From his post: I am asking friends and well-wishers to pray for me.

I believe that group intention can actually make a difference.

On October first, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Because of vascular involvement, surgery is not possible. I am taking weekly chemo treatments to shrink the tumor before surgical resection. I am tolerating the chemo pretty well, and I am in good spirits. Every day I make a point of getting out in the sun and walking with Cai and Poppy.

I am receiving excellent care for my physical body from a team of doctors at Stanford and UCSF. I am also receiving several different holistic treatments for my emotional and spiritual health. The treatments are helping, and I am feeling much less pain. I am even regaining a little of the weight that I lost.

From my Iboga experience seven years ago, I know for certain that my consciousness and memories will continue after I leave my physical body behind. I have no existential fear of death. Actually more anticipation and curiosity.

At 73 years, I have already lived an amazing and wonderful life. I have loved and been loved, beginning with my remarkable mother who believed in me. With my work at Apple and General Magic I am grateful that I could make positive contributions to the lives of millions of people, and even affect the course of human evolution.

But I want more quality time to share life and experiences with Cai and with my friends and family. My bucket list is not filled with places to travel, but instead with quality time with those I love and who love me.

I am living my life filled with gratitude. Each day is a special gift to be unwrapped, enjoyed, and treasured.

Thank you for praying for me.

Prayers you shall have, Bill.

About Bill

William “Bill” D. Atkinson is an American computer engineer, computer programmer and photographer. Atkinson worked at Apple Computer from 1978 to 1990. Some of Atkinson’s noteworthy contributions to the field of computing include Macintosh QuickDraw and Lisa LisaGraf, Marching ants, the double-click, Menu bar, the selection lasso, MacPaint, HyperCard, Atkinson dithering, and the app PhotoCard.

