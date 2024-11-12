Apple has updated the firmware for all AirPods Pro 2 models (both Lightning and USB-C versions). There are no release notes, so it’s uncertain what the update entails.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

