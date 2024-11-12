Apple TV+ and A24 have set Lena Dunham to adapt the Michael Lewis book “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” which tells the story of failed FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

According to Deadline, “Going Infinite is the story of FTX’s spectacular collapse and the enigmatic founder at its center. When Lewis first met him, Bankman-Fried was the world’s youngest billionaire and crypto’s Gatsby. CEOs, celebrities and leaders of small countries all vied for his time and cash after he catapulted, practically overnight, onto the Forbes billionaire list. Who was this rumpled guy in cargo shorts and limp white socks, whose eyes twitched across Zoom meetings as he played video games on the side?”

Dunham is best known for creating, starring in, directing and executive producing the HBO series, “Girls,” that ran from 2012-2017. Next up, she has the Netflix rom-com series “Too Much” starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, which she co-created with Luis Felber, according to Deadline.

