Apple TV+ won three awards at the 2024 Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which were held yesterday at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Iris Ng, Eunsoo Cho and Justin Turkowski won the “Best Cinematography” award for Apple TV+’s “ The Last of the Sea Women.” The film was also named “Best Science/Nature Documentary”

Written and performed by Steve Martin, Apple TV+’s “Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces” won the “Best Narration” award.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related