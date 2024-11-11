Apple saw 34% year-on-year growth in the Southeast Asia smartphone region in the third quarter “through aggressive expansion of its distribution and branded stores” according to Canalys.

The research group says this further highlights the region’s potential as a crucial market for premium smartphone brands.

“Despite Southeast Asia’s potential, a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective,” says Canalys in its report. “Vendors must stay flexible to address local market challenges. Indonesia’s recent ban on the iPhone 16, following disputes over Apple’s investment commitments, is a case in point. Despite this, Chinese OEMs that meet Indonesia’s localization requirements have also achieved notable success, highlighting the importance of localization in this high potential region.”

Overall, Canalys’ latest research reveals that the Southeast Asia smartphone market grew 15% year-on-year in quarter three (Q3) 2024 to 25 million units. And despite Apple’s growth, it’s still among the region’s top five smartphone makers. They are: OPPO, Samsung, TRANSSION, Xiaomi, and vivo.

