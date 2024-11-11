In a video on its YouTube Channel, Apple says an “immersive music experience” from singer The Weeknd will be available to watch on the Vision Pro headset onThursday, November 15.

The video is dubbed “Open Hearts.” Apple says it allows Vision Pro users to “journey alongside The Weekend through a surreal, haunting cityscape in this electrifying sonic voyage.”

Don’t have a Vision Pro? Apple says you can watch the immersive experience by going to an Apple retails tore and experience by requesting a free demo of the spatial computer.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

