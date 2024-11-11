A few months ago, I began an experiment at Apple World Today to get all revenue from Patreon support and sponsored posts.

Sadly, that experiment hasn’t worked. Despite removing ads from the site, the number of patrons has barely increased. And while the requests for sponsored posts continues to be steady, the truth is that most folks/companies asking for a sponsored post, don’t want to pay a reasonable price (some want me to give it to them for free).

What’s more, back in July Apple World Today was hacked and we lost a LOT of data: articles, sponsored posts, and more. I’ve spent a lot of money and hours restoring as much missing material as possible.

The gist of all these factors is that we will be running ads on Apple World Today. Not a lot, but enough to help generate enough revenue so that Yours Truly can pay the bills.

I understand if folks don’t want to be an AWT patron since the ads have returned. However, if you wish to help support Apple World Today, Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month.

Have a blessed day.

